Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,302 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.33% of iShares MBS ETF worth $82,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.65. 3,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,783. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

