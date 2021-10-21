Captrust Financial Advisors Has $376.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $376,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.16. 78,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.