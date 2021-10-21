Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.49 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

