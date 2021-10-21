Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

