United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.61.

CNI opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $132.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.