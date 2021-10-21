First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.
Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
About First Community
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
