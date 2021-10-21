First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Shares of First Community stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $19.50. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,007. First Community has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Community stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Community were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

