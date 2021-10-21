Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Head-To-Head Survey

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 25.92% N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.19 $4.36 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.99 $32.50 million $1.64 30.59

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Commercial National Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Ithaca, MI.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

