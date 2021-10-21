Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 60,386 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.