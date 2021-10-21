M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.26.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

