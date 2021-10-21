M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.
NYSE MTB traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.26.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.