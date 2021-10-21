Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,743. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

