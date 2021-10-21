Freshford Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,710 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 4.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $30,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 646,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 11,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,109. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

