Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 6.1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 457,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,651,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.89.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 34.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Marathon Digital by 243.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

