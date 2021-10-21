Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,897 shares.The stock last traded at $11.05 and had previously closed at $10.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,126,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 550,269 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

