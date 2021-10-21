Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $135.65

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$135.65 and last traded at C$134.65, with a volume of 390463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$134.71.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.87.

The firm has a market cap of C$87.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$124.26.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5252636 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 23,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.93, for a total transaction of C$3,002,944.39. Insiders sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 in the last ninety days.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

