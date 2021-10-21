Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.81

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $288.81 and last traded at $288.81, with a volume of 61 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.60.
The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $100,260,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morningstar Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORN)
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
