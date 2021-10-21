1,000,000 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,060. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

