Linden Advisors LP Acquires 1,099,112 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 7.80% of MoneyLion worth $33,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth about $15,423,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,964,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,979,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

ML traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,754. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

