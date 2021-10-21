Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

BSKYU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

