Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $953,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,922,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.