Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 6.76% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAII. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000.

KAII opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

