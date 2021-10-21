Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.52-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.901-4.921 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.77.

EFX stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $261.09. 65,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,163. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

