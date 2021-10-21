Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 199.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,495,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,662,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $212,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 143,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,696,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.