CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 12,730 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.23% of Amphenol worth $92,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 99.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,140,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amphenol by 115.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,462,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 121.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,666,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

