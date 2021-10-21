Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,052 shares of company stock worth $4,920,722. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

VRSN stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

