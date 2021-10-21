9,750 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.3% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.21. 53,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,388,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

