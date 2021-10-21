$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,008. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

