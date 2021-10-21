Analysts Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Transcat reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Transcat has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

