Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 304,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $41,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.95.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

