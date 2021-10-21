Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $93,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,026,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 397,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,714,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $53.11.

