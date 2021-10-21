Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,468 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $49,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.84. 238,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,457,108 shares of company stock worth $881,146,502. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

