Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 358 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 391.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $357.38 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

