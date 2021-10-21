CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $104,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $426.95. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day moving average of $375.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.