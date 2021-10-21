Claro Advisors LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THG opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.27 and a 200 day moving average of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

