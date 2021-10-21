Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 858,003 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 462.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,728 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,003 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of American Express worth $172,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

American Express stock opened at $179.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.77. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

