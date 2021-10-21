Storj Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.09 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $440.41 million and approximately $33.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00045502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00103298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00194802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,006,341 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

