Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

