McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Innovative Portfolios

Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McKesson comprises about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in McKesson were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 653,442 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16,720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after buying an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $206.15. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.90. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

