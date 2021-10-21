Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises 1.2% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 124,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,884. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

