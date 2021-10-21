Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00067931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00102259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.86 or 1.00098345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.48 or 0.06462604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

