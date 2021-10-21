Offshift Price Up 72.7% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006102 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $105,684.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,437.94 or 1.00128449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.00701039 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001603 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

