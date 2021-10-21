Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 823.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 3,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,111. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

