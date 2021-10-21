NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 3,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.99. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

