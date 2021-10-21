Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after acquiring an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded up $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.22. 29,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.