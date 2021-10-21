Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Releases Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH remained flat at $$24.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.96. Avidbank has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

