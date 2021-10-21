Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.03. The company had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,395. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

