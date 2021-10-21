SAP (NYSE:SAP) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.70.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,336. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SAP stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SAP were worth $67,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.