Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $42.42 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $728.74. 5,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.