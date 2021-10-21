Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $23.81

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.81, but opened at $24.53. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 196 shares traded.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.