salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 517 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $128,324.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,324.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796,828 shares of company stock valued at $209,025,768. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.73. 32,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,493. The company has a market capitalization of $284.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.61.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.63.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.