Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.31. 41,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

